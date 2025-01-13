Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $600.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $525.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $560.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $551.88.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $488.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.27. Gartner has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

