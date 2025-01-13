Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $30.72 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,295.28. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $592,685. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $153,829,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,006,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,248,000 after buying an additional 2,996,750 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $98,655,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

