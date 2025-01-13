Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $114.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $105.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,939.44. This trade represents a 59.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,850 shares of company stock worth $8,881,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after buying an additional 506,593 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

