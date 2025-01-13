Collegium Pharmaceutical’s (COLL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COLL. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

COLL stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.