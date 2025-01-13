Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

RVPH opened at $1.88 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

