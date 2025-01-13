Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CING. Maxim Group raised shares of Cingulate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Cingulate Price Performance

Shares of CING opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Cingulate has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $88.44.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.39. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cingulate will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.67% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

