AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Cut to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $253.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

AppFolio Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of APPF opened at $243.77 on Friday. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $171.19 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.49.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AppFolio will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $804,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,060.95. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $212,091.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,903.76. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,891 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 77,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,861,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

