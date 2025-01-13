Analyzing Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

SBI has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBI and Integrated Ventures”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $8.39 billion 0.85 $601.98 million $2.07 11.34 Integrated Ventures $5.86 million 0.83 -$11.52 million ($0.79) -1.18

Profitability

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SBI and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 7.24% 5.09% 0.35% Integrated Ventures -76.05% N/A -77.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SBI and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 1 4.00 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

SBI beats Integrated Ventures on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

