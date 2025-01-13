Head-To-Head Comparison: Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) versus Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astea International and Tenet Fintech Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.23 -$56.92 million ($0.32) -0.10

Astea International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenet Fintech Group.

Risk & Volatility

Astea International has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99% Tenet Fintech Group -741.89% -147.43% -81.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of Astea International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Astea International beats Tenet Fintech Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astea International

(Get Free Report)

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Tenet Fintech Group

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

