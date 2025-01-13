Scotiabank Predicts JFrog’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JFrog in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst N. Altmann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JFrog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for JFrog’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of FROG opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.95. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth $188,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $567,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,957,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,291,506.22. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,080,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,514,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,315,371.52. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,146 shares of company stock worth $6,958,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

