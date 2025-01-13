FY2024 Earnings Estimate for i-80 Gold Issued By Scotiabank

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAUX. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Canada downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of IAUX opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.25. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,823,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889,867 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,120,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 2,121,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 702,326 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

