Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $1.88 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

