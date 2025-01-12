Graypoint LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Mondelez International Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

