Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 1,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $152.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

In related news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $377,003.78. The trade was a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

