Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.22.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average of $146.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

