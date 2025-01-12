Graypoint LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after buying an additional 310,250 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,026,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,606,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,061,502,000 after purchasing an additional 198,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $299.00 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.57. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,186.66. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,866,636. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,916 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,757. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

