ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $40,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 306.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

