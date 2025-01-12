Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.77%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

