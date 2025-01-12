Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VSS stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

