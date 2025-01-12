ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $171,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,904.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,446,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

