ORG Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 331.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $128.58 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average is $132.40.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

