Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 1,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $152.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average of $134.97.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. The trade was a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

