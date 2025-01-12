ORG Partners LLC Has $86,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 181.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $86.41 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $387.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.