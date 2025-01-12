Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Target by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after buying an additional 1,046,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,461,456,000 after buying an additional 130,691 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,652,000 after acquiring an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,620,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Target Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $141.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

