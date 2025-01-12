International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $418,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CL opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

