Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $72.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as low as $54.81 and last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 493847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 7,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

