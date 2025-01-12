Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.88.

Gartner Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IT opened at $488.91 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $559.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,600.94. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total value of $9,592,128.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,212,724.46. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.