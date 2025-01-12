Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 5,286 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,804,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Xylem by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after acquiring an additional 554,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.40. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.39 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

