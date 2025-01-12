AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,640,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,715,000 after buying an additional 2,801,663 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,349,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,451,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,293,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,831,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,096,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after buying an additional 209,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $26.98 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair lowered AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This trade represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

