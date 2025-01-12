Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Position Reduced by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,758 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Revolve Group worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVLV. Barclays raised shares of Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $2,814,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,818.88. This represents a 96.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,350. This trade represents a 33.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,018,431 shares of company stock worth $32,587,614. 46.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.