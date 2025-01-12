Graypoint LLC Raises Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Aflac by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Aflac by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

