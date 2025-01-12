Graypoint LLC Buys 264 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American International Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,996 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 280.5% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,859 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,163,000 after purchasing an additional 722,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American International Group by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,825,000 after purchasing an additional 597,765 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after buying an additional 544,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.06.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

