Graypoint LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $309,000. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $383,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VEU stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.68 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

