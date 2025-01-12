HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 95 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,071.39.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,024.26 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,157.90. The company has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 159.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,064.01 and a 200 day moving average of $922.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $333,219.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,725.40. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

