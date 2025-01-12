Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.65.

Shares of MAR opened at $270.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.99 and a 200-day moving average of $254.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $295.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

