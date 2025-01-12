Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,868 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $57.42 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $3,867,206.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $327,691.46. The trade was a 92.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $2,908,341.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. This represents a 39.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,040,697. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

