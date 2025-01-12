ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $96,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 315.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,447,000 after buying an additional 8,370,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,012,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 511.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,970,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,386 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 125.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $88,966,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,457.50. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $129,696. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Paper has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $60.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.