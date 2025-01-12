2,837 Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 133,276 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 83,906 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 138,206 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWG opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

