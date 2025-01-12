ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 159.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 84.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of DLR opened at $172.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 145.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

View Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.