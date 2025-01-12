ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.