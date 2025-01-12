ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 114,179 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

In related news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

