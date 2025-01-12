MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $4,366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $39,561.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,706.91. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $8,427,806. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $245.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.39.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.64.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

