ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 278.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

