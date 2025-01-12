ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Prudential Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 537,249 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,465,780.56. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

