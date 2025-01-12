ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 128,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 65,447 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 559,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

