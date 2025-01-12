ORG Partners LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,741,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,230,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $565.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $487.66 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $591.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

