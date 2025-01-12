American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Boosted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 469.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 31.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.2 %

AWK stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.19.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

