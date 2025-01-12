Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1,927.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 885.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

