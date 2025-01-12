ORG Partners LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 332.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $1,820,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,286.84. The trade was a 48.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This represents a 41.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,998 shares of company stock valued at $26,423,439. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP stock opened at $294.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $177.81 and a 1-year high of $307.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.64.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

