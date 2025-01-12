ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after purchasing an additional 187,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,736,000 after buying an additional 61,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

